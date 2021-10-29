Utah Retirement Systems Buys 400 Shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR)

Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in CoreSite Realty were worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in CoreSite Realty by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 47,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,358,000 after buying an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,594,000. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA boosted its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 72.9% in the 2nd quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 19,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,602,000 after buying an additional 8,150 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,492,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 70.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 87,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,761,000 after buying an additional 36,134 shares during the last quarter. 95.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CoreSite Realty news, CFO Jeffrey S. Finnin sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.81, for a total transaction of $555,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.24, for a total transaction of $104,430.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,653,614.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,377 shares of company stock valued at $747,121 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

COR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.00.

CoreSite Realty stock opened at $145.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.44, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.28. CoreSite Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $107.23 and a fifty-two week high of $155.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $145.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.87). The firm had revenue of $163.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.93 million. CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 143.10% and a net margin of 13.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.67%.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, construction and operation of strategically located data centers. The firm also offers collocation and interconnection solutions for networks, cloud services, and industry solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

