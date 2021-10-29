Utah Retirement Systems Has $981,000 Stake in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) by 43.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Denali Therapeutics were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Denali Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $158,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. 65.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Denali Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DNLI opened at $48.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.69 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.33. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.10 and a fifty-two week high of $93.94.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $22.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.92 million. Denali Therapeutics had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 15.66%. Denali Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 292.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.

DNLI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up from $95.00) on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.44.

In related news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total transaction of $86,132.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 18,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.41, for a total transaction of $942,499.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 85,892 shares of company stock valued at $4,486,891. 17.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Denali Therapeutics Profile

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI).

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.