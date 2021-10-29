Utah Retirement Systems Makes New $1.63 Million Investment in UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH)

Utah Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 23,986 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,629,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. KPCB DGF III Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of UiPath during the second quarter valued at approximately $226,024,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in UiPath in the second quarter worth $3,059,000. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of UiPath during the second quarter valued at $460,000. Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of UiPath during the second quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of UiPath during the second quarter valued at $34,000. 31.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UiPath stock opened at $51.19 on Friday. UiPath Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.20 and a 52-week high of $90.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.69.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $195.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.72 million. The company’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that UiPath Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PATH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised UiPath to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of UiPath in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on UiPath from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on UiPath from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on UiPath from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.81.

In other UiPath news, EVP Ted Kummert sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total value of $2,804,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 888,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,841,013.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total transaction of $1,122,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 598,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,552,905.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 460,427 shares of company stock valued at $27,289,358.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

