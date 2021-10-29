Utah Retirement Systems Raises Stock Holdings in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) by 36.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,954 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $1,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Group in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 2,760.0% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 457.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000. Institutional investors own 60.31% of the company’s stock.

JHG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $51.00 to $57.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup cut Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.10.

JHG opened at $44.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.47. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 1-year low of $23.95 and a 1-year high of $46.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.44.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.20. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The business had revenue of $687.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.90 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998 is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

