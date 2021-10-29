Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 8.0% in the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 14,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,678,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 11.6% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the second quarter valued at $1,467,000. HFR Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the second quarter valued at $8,603,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 6.5% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 33,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,704,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Vail Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Vail Resorts from $360.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. TheStreet raised Vail Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Vail Resorts from $298.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on Vail Resorts from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $313.92.

Shares of MTN stock opened at $341.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $314.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $316.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $227.34 and a 12 month high of $360.55. The company has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.39 and a beta of 1.31.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported ($3.49) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.53) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $204.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.24 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 6.45%. Vail Resorts’s revenue was up 164.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($3.82) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.34%.

In other Vail Resorts news, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 2,391 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.26, for a total transaction of $825,516.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James C. O’donnell sold 4,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.73, for a total value of $1,605,915.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,186 shares of company stock valued at $2,826,789 in the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vail Resorts Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

Recommended Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN).

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.