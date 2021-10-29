Valero Energy Co. (VLO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.98 on December 9th

Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 27th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of 0.98 per share by the oil and gas company on Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%.

Valero Energy has increased its dividend by 40.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Valero Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 490.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Valero Energy to earn $5.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.5%.

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $78.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.35, a PEG ratio of 57.32 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Valero Energy has a 1 year low of $35.44 and a 1 year high of $84.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.41.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.30. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. The firm had revenue of $29.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.16) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Valero Energy will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 26,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total transaction of $2,202,327.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VLO. Barclays increased their target price on Valero Energy from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Valero Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Valero Energy from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Valero Energy from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.43.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

