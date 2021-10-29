Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Given New $97.00 Price Target at Barclays

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $82.00 to $97.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

VLO has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Valero Energy from $101.00 to $79.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Valero Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Valero Energy from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $88.43.

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $78.46 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.35, a PEG ratio of 57.32 and a beta of 2.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.41. Valero Energy has a 12 month low of $35.44 and a 12 month high of $84.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.30. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. The firm had revenue of $29.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.16) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -125.64%.

In other news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 26,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total transaction of $2,202,327.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,446 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $288,000. Avitas Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,188,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 645,355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,542,000 after acquiring an additional 61,818 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

