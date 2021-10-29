Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Announces Earnings Results

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 29.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS.
NASDAQ VLY traded down $0.30 on Friday, hitting $13.26. 146,161 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,239,681. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.45. Valley National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.29 and a fifty-two week high of $14.74. The firm has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.28.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 45.83%.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VLY shares. Stephens boosted their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Hovde Group upgraded Valley National Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Citigroup upgraded Valley National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.25.
About Valley National Bancorp
Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Investment Management; and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.
