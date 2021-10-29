Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Announces Earnings Results

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 29.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS.

NASDAQ VLY traded down $0.30 on Friday, hitting $13.26. 146,161 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,239,681. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.45. Valley National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.29 and a fifty-two week high of $14.74. The firm has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 45.83%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Valley National Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,963,336 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 621,791 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.48% of Valley National Bancorp worth $26,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VLY shares. Stephens boosted their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Hovde Group upgraded Valley National Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Citigroup upgraded Valley National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Investment Management; and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

