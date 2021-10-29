Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $10.600-$11.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $10.780. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.39 billion-$3.42 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.42 billion.

Shares of VMI stock traded up $8.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $232.66. The company had a trading volume of 146,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,826. The company has a 50 day moving average of $240.87 and a 200 day moving average of $239.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91 and a beta of 1.20. Valmont Industries has a 1-year low of $139.57 and a 1-year high of $265.09.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $868.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.18 million. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Valmont Industries will post 10.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is presently 24.45%.

Several brokerages recently commented on VMI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valmont Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $244.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Boenning Scattergood raised Valmont Industries from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Valmont Industries from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Valmont Industries stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 136.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,937 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.25% of Valmont Industries worth $12,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 86.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.

