Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 2,162 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 60,553 shares.The stock last traded at $41.11 and had previously closed at $45.30.
Several analysts have issued reports on VALN shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Valneva in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut Valneva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Valneva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.
The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Valneva in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $659,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valneva in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,486,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valneva in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $259,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valneva during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,138,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Valneva during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
Valneva Company Profile (NASDAQ:VALN)
Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focused on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; and DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium.
