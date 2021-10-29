Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 2,162 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 60,553 shares.The stock last traded at $41.11 and had previously closed at $45.30.

Several analysts have issued reports on VALN shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Valneva in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut Valneva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Valneva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($1.16). The company had revenue of $29.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.98 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Valneva SE will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Valneva in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $659,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valneva in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,486,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valneva in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $259,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valneva during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,138,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Valneva during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Valneva Company Profile (NASDAQ:VALN)

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focused on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; and DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium.

