Value and Indexed Property Income Trust (LON:VIP) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $219.26

Shares of Value and Indexed Property Income Trust PLC (LON:VIP) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 219.26 ($2.86) and traded as low as GBX 218 ($2.85). Value and Indexed Property Income Trust shares last traded at GBX 221 ($2.89), with a volume of 19,378 shares trading hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 219.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 218.71. The stock has a market capitalization of £92.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92. The company has a current ratio of 28.88, a quick ratio of 28.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.42.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 1.35%. Value and Indexed Property Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 0.43%.

Value and Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Value & Income Services Limited. The fund is co-managed by OLIM Ltd. and OLIM Property Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund also invests in convertible securities. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

