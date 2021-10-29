Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,228,333 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,622 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.78% of Vanguard Financials ETF worth $292,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 292.5% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 3,090.9% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 1,713.6% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 111.9% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 176.4% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VFH opened at $99.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $94.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.76. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $57.41 and a 12 month high of $101.21.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

