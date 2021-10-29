Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) Short Interest Up 639.8% in October

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,010,000 shares, a growth of 639.8% from the September 30th total of 271,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 372,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.4 days.

Shares of VNQI opened at $58.10 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.29. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $46.65 and a 12 month high of $60.88.

Get Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.601 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This is a boost from Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vista Capital Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 17,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. FC Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 5,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.