Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,907,745 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 149,269 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.06% of Primo Water worth $165,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Primo Water during the 1st quarter worth approximately $577,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Primo Water during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,707,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Primo Water during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $191,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Primo Water during the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,984,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc raised its position in shares of Primo Water by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 130,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 7,092 shares during the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PRMW opened at $15.97 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -159.70 and a beta of 1.32. Primo Water Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.39 and a fifty-two week high of $18.00.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. The company had revenue of $526.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.50 million. Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Primo Water Co. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Primo Water’s payout ratio is 54.55%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PRMW shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Primo Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Primo Water from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

In related news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 58,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.87, for a total transaction of $1,042,839.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,394,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,926,166.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 7,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total transaction of $140,050.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,367,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,335,412.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 138,114 shares of company stock valued at $2,462,460. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corp. engages in the manufacture, process, and distribution of beverages. It operates through the following segments: North America, Rest of World, and All Other. The North America segment offers bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in North America. The Rest of World segment provides bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in Europe and Israel.

