Vanguard Group Inc. Takes $162.64 Million Position in PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT)

Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,876,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,638,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 5.86% of PureCycle Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the second quarter valued at $667,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 12.0% during the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 7,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its holdings in PureCycle Technologies by 245.3% in the 2nd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 71,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after buying an additional 51,025 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in PureCycle Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $629,000. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new stake in PureCycle Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on PureCycle Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on PureCycle Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PureCycle Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.80.

In other PureCycle Technologies news, CFO Michael E. Dee purchased 4,190 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.93 per share, with a total value of $49,986.70. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 1,025,778 shares in the company, valued at $12,237,531.54. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Michael E. Dee purchased 3,190 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.31 per share, for a total transaction of $39,268.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 1,025,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,627,327.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

PureCycle Technologies stock opened at $13.47 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.79. PureCycle Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $35.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a current ratio of 5.59.

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). On average, equities research analysts expect that PureCycle Technologies, Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

PureCycle Technologies Company Profile

PureCycle Technologies LLC produces recycled polypropylene. It uses a recycling process that separates color, odor, and contaminants from plastic waste feedstock into recycled polypropylene. Its recycling service converts waste plastic into virgin-like plastic. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

