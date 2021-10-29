Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWV) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWV) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,100 shares, an increase of 492.3% from the September 30th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 561,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,587,000 after purchasing an additional 192,928 shares during the last quarter. Crestone Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.9% in the second quarter. Crestone Asset Management LLC now owns 147,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,397,000 after acquiring an additional 30,301 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,183,000 after purchasing an additional 15,694 shares during the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 92,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,513,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Finally, Red Cedar Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 68,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,016,000 after purchasing an additional 8,334 shares during the period.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $146.04 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.83. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $88.50 and a 12-month high of $152.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.615 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th.

