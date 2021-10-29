Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) will report earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Vaxart’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the highest is ($0.14). Vaxart reported earnings of ($0.08) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 87.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Vaxart will report full-year earnings of ($0.68) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.56). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.84) to ($0.33). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Vaxart.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. Vaxart had a negative net margin of 4,363.92% and a negative return on equity of 34.27%. The company had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.55 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vaxart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

In related news, SVP Sean Tucker sold 4,172 shares of Vaxart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total transaction of $42,554.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,396.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VXRT. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Vaxart by 50.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,169,173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,187,000 after buying an additional 2,751,257 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vaxart by 41.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,029,003 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,197,000 after acquiring an additional 590,704 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vaxart by 1,676.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 607,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,678,000 after acquiring an additional 573,762 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Vaxart by 2,723.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 560,322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,390,000 after acquiring an additional 540,476 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Vaxart by 66.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,230,345 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,215,000 after acquiring an additional 493,135 shares during the period. 28.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vaxart stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.73. The stock had a trading volume of 27,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,466,903. The stock has a market cap of $843.07 million, a PE ratio of -14.38 and a beta of 0.31. Vaxart has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $24.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.57.

Vaxart Company Profile

Vaxart, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oral recombinant vaccines. Its products include Influenza, Norovirus and Respiratory Syncytial Virus. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

