Verano Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:VRNOF) Short Interest Update

Verano Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:VRNOF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,100 shares, a drop of 85.4% from the September 30th total of 212,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 548,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

VRNOF opened at $11.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.40. Verano has a fifty-two week low of $10.14 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VRNOF shares. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Verano in a report on Friday, October 1st. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Verano in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Verano in a report on Friday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Verano to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Verano Holdings Corp. operates as a vertically-integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. The company produces and sells a suite of cannabis products under the portfolio of consumer brands, including Encore, Avexia, MÃV, and Verano. It designs, builds, and operates dispensaries under the Zen Leaf and MÃV retail brands that delivers a cannabis shopping experience in medical and adult-use markets.

