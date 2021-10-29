Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Expected to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Veritex in a research report issued on Thursday, October 28th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Veritex’s FY2022 earnings at $3.11 EPS.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $86.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.14 million. Veritex had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 30.32%. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Veritex from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Veritex from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.

Shares of VBTX opened at $40.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Veritex has a twelve month low of $18.29 and a twelve month high of $41.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.28%.

In related news, Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $526,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 385,363 shares in the company, valued at $13,530,094.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $26,285.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,250 shares of company stock worth $745,454 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veritex by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Veritex by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Veritex by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Veritex by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 42,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Veritex by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Veritex Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products; mortgages; and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

