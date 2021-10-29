Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) Shares Up 7.1%

Shares of Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) shot up 7.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $30.56 and last traded at $30.52. 10,757 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 598,624 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.49.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VERI. Craig Hallum upgraded Veritone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veritone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on Veritone in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veritone has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.80.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $987.86 million, a P/E ratio of -13.85 and a beta of 3.05.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.29. Veritone had a negative return on equity of 92.40% and a negative net margin of 95.21%. The business had revenue of $19.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.94 million. Equities analysts expect that Veritone, Inc. will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Veritone during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Veritone during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Veritone by 147.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Veritone during the first quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Veritone during the second quarter valued at about $93,000. Institutional investors own 47.29% of the company’s stock.

Veritone Company Profile (NASDAQ:VERI)

Veritone, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions to media and entertainment, government, and legal and compliance industries. It operates through the following segments: Advertising; aiWARE SaaS Solutions; and aiWARE Content Licensing and Media Services. The Advertising segment places advertisements for clients, primarily with radio broadcasters, podcasters and digital media producers.

