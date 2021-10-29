Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.350-$5.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.310. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of VZ traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.99. The company had a trading volume of 17,756,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,724,568. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $219.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.47. Verizon Communications has a 12-month low of $50.86 and a 12-month high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The business had revenue of $32.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.24%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a hold rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James restated a buy rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $60.00.

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $782,118.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total transaction of $84,615.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,739 shares of company stock worth $1,039,150 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

