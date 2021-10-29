Vesper (VSP) Market Cap Hits $32.34 Million

Vesper (CURRENCY:VSP) traded up 9.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 29th. Vesper has a market cap of $32.34 million and $1.65 million worth of Vesper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Vesper has traded down 11.7% against the dollar. One Vesper coin can now be bought for about $5.97 or 0.00009771 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001636 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.46 or 0.00069482 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.50 or 0.00072828 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.15 or 0.00096801 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,275.37 or 1.00275502 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,312.50 or 0.07057286 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.94 or 0.00022805 BTC.

Vesper Profile

Vesper launched on February 17th, 2021. Vesper’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,415,498 coins. Vesper’s official Twitter account is @VesperFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Vesper provides a platform for easy-to-use Decentralized Finance (DeFi) products. Vesper's DeFi products deliver ease-of-use in achieving your crypto-finance objectives. The Vesper token (VSP) is the core economic engine that facilitates the building and expansion of Vesper’s capabilities and its community. The Vesper project rests on three pillars: Vesper Products: At launch, Vesper offers a variety of interest-yielding “Grow Pools” that enable users to passively increase their crypto holdings by simply selecting the desired aggressiveness of their strategy and the digital asset held. The Vesper Grow Pools represent the first product on the Vesper platform. More will be developed and presented over time. Vesper Token: VSP incentivizes participation, facilitates governance, and catalyzes user contribution. Users earn VSP through pool participation and, later, participating in Vesper's continuous improvement. Vesper Community: Vesper is building a user community that sustains and grows the product portfolio, facilitates progressive decentralization, and enables users to build new products while earning a share of that product's fees. “

Buying and Selling Vesper

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vesper directly using U.S. dollars.

