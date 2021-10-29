ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.00.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VRAY. B. Riley began coverage on ViewRay in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ViewRay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

In other news, CFO Zachary William Stassen bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.32 per share, with a total value of $212,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRAY. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of ViewRay by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 23,629,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896,899 shares during the period. Hudson Executive Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of ViewRay by 13.4% in the first quarter. Hudson Executive Capital LP now owns 14,774,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,270,000 after buying an additional 1,750,000 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in shares of ViewRay by 61.2% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,200,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215,463 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ViewRay by 141.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,778,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,183 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in ViewRay in the 1st quarter valued at $4,158,000. 90.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ViewRay stock opened at $7.15 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 4.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.79 and a beta of 1.04. ViewRay has a 52 week low of $2.76 and a 52 week high of $7.49.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.03). ViewRay had a negative net margin of 189.42% and a negative return on equity of 76.57%. The company had revenue of $15.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.11 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that ViewRay will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

ViewRay Company Profile

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system. It develops MRIdian to address the limitations of existing external-beam radiation therapy technologies, and employs MRI-based technology to provide real-time imaging that defines the tumor from the surrounding soft tissue, and other critical organs, both before and during radiation treatment delivery.

