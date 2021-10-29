VIG Trading Up 8.1% Over Last 7 Days (VIG)

VIG (CURRENCY:VIG) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 28th. Over the last week, VIG has traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar. One VIG coin can currently be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. VIG has a market cap of $1.15 million and approximately $249.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ARPA Chain (ARPA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000199 BTC.

TREASURE SEEDS (SEEDS) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TheToken.Network (TTN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,721.83 or 0.10271776 BTC.

Psychic (PSY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Echoin (EC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000013 BTC.

CircleSwap (CIR) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000738 BTC.

VIG Coin Profile

VIG (CRYPTO:VIG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 889,143,355 coins. VIG’s official Twitter account is @vigorprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . VIG’s official website is vigor.ai . The Reddit community for VIG is https://reddit.com/r/vigorstablecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Vigorish, or simply 'The Vig', is the amount charged by a bookmaker for taking a bet from a gambler. TheVig is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. “

VIG Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIG should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VIG using one of the exchanges listed above.

