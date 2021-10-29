Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) to post ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Viking Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.20). Viking Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.13) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 61.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.81) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to ($0.78). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.99) to ($0.75). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Viking Therapeutics.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01).

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Viking Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Viking Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.42.

Shares of VKTX traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.84. 10,697 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 980,773. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.26 and a 200-day moving average of $6.06. Viking Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.95 and a 52 week high of $10.09. The stock has a market cap of $456.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 1.83.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 139.6% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 106,255 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 61,907 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 32.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,423 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 9,623 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $84,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 260.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 305,594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after buying an additional 220,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 2.0% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 156,736 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.68% of the company’s stock.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel therapies for patients suffering from metabolic and endocrine disorders. The firm’s clinical program VK5211, treats patients recovering from non-elective hip fracture surgery. It also specializes in development of VK2809 and VK0214.

