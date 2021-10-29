Vinci’s (VCISY) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on VCISY. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Vinci in a research report on Monday. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Vinci in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of Vinci in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Vinci in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Vinci in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.62.

OTCMKTS VCISY opened at $26.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.08. Vinci has a 12 month low of $19.08 and a 12 month high of $29.18.

VINCI SA engages in the design, building, finance and management of facilities for transport systems, public and private buildings and urban development and water, energy and communication networks. The firm operates through the following business segments: Concessions and Contracting. The Concessions segment develops and operates motorway, transport infrastructures, and public facility concessions.

