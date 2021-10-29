Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Stock Price Down 5%

Shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) dropped 5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $18.47 and last traded at $18.63. Approximately 233,371 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 23,928,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.61.

SPCE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Virgin Galactic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group lowered Virgin Galactic from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Virgin Galactic from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Virgin Galactic from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.87.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.46. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 0.39.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $0.57 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Craig S. Kreeger sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total value of $251,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 3,025,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total value of $78,892,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,785,000 shares of company stock worth $200,118,500. 7.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 90.3% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Sicart Associates LLC bought a new position in Virgin Galactic during the third quarter valued at $335,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 7.4% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 18,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 41.6% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,163 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 67.1% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 21.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE)

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

