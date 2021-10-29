Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 98.9% from the September 30th total of 174,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 19.0 days.

Virgin Money UK stock opened at $2.55 on Friday. Virgin Money UK has a twelve month low of $2.55 and a twelve month high of $2.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.55 and a 200-day moving average of $2.30.

CYBBF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Investec raised shares of Virgin Money UK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and B and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, current accounts, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance.

