Virtu Financial LLC Acquires 22,324 Shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 638.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,823 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,324 shares during the quarter. XPO Logistics accounts for 0.4% of Virtu Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $3,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 75,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,492,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 435.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 35,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,989,000 after buying an additional 29,008 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,801 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after buying an additional 3,758 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Investments L P purchased a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,197,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of XPO Logistics in a research report on Monday, September 27th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on XPO Logistics from $175.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on XPO Logistics in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Truist reduced their price target on XPO Logistics from $185.00 to $105.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.15.

Shares of XPO Logistics stock traded up $0.44 on Friday, reaching $87.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,760,834. The company has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.38. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.79 and a 52 week high of $90.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 2.62%. As a group, research analysts predict that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

XPO Logistics Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

Featured Article: Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO).

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.