Virtu Financial LLC Invests $4.89 Million in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,888,000. CrowdStrike comprises approximately 0.5% of Virtu Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 48.1% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,903,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,237,550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892,008 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 223.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,563,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,928,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152,219 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,180,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,682,000 after acquiring an additional 531,958 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,744,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,988,000 after buying an additional 552,456 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,467,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,391,000 after buying an additional 200,325 shares during the period. 62.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total transaction of $1,185,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.58, for a total value of $1,159,110.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 158,399 shares of company stock worth $40,878,284 over the last quarter. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:CRWD traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $281.06. 22,399 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,683,333. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -338.75 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $257.61 and a 200-day moving average of $239.12. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.10 and a 52-week high of $297.40.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.34% and a negative return on equity of 13.86%. The firm had revenue of $337.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on CRWD. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $259.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.33.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

