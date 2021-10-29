Virtu Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 43,268 Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 43,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,404,000. Upstart makes up about 0.5% of Virtu Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.06% of Upstart as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Upstart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Upstart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Upstart by 360.0% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Upstart by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Upstart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. 49.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UPST traded down $1.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $328.51. The stock had a trading volume of 55,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,926,257. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $270.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.19. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.61 and a twelve month high of $401.49.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $193.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.75 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1017.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.93, for a total transaction of $4,813,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Anna M. Counselman sold 608,355 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.73, for a total value of $122,723,454.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,311,464 shares of company stock valued at $525,397,632. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UPST. JMP Securities increased their target price on Upstart from $205.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Upstart in a report on Monday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price target on Upstart from $230.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Upstart in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $257.64.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

