Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) saw a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 98.2% from the September 30th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 99,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS VIVHY opened at $35.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Vivendi has a 12 month low of $28.69 and a 12 month high of $42.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.80 billion, a PE ratio of 28.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.33.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.7159 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a yield of 2.09%. Vivendi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.08%.
About Vivendi
Vivendi SE engages in the provision of media and telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Music, Canal+, Havas, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, New Initiatives, and Corporate. The Universal Music segment includes sale of recorded music (digital and physical), exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as artist services and merchandising.
