Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) saw a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 98.2% from the September 30th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 99,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS VIVHY opened at $35.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Vivendi has a 12 month low of $28.69 and a 12 month high of $42.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.80 billion, a PE ratio of 28.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.33.

Get Vivendi alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.7159 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a yield of 2.09%. Vivendi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.08%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VIVHY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vivendi in a research note on Monday. Citigroup raised shares of Vivendi from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of Vivendi in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vivendi in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vivendi in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

About Vivendi

Vivendi SE engages in the provision of media and telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Music, Canal+, Havas, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, New Initiatives, and Corporate. The Universal Music segment includes sale of recorded music (digital and physical), exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as artist services and merchandising.

See Also: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Vivendi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivendi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.