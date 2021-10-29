VNT Chain (VNT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.19 Million

VNT Chain (CURRENCY:VNT) traded up 10.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 29th. VNT Chain has a total market capitalization of $1.19 million and $345,202.00 worth of VNT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, VNT Chain has traded 41.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One VNT Chain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.02 or 0.00049806 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003250 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001605 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.36 or 0.00226933 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00004637 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.16 or 0.00098192 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00011211 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

VNT Chain is a coin. It launched on March 16th, 2018. VNT Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,717,613,095 coins. VNT Chain’s official website is vntchain.io/?language=en . VNT Chain’s official Twitter account is @VeredictumIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for VNT Chain is medium.com/@VNTChainLabs . The Reddit community for VNT Chain is /r/VNTChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “VNT Chain was born for empowering the distributed economy system. VNT Chain’s target is to build a global distributed smart value network based on blockchain technology to provide reliable, secure, efficient, friendly and low-cost value transfer services, and to gain widespread use in different vertical markets, such as finance, healthcare, supply chain, gaming, etc. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VNT Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VNT Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VNT Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

