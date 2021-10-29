Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) PT Raised to $60.00

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $52.00 to $60.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential upside of 18.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Vocera Communications from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vocera Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Vocera Communications from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Vocera Communications from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on Vocera Communications from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.60.

VCRA stock opened at $50.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 4.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -297.69 and a beta of 0.16. Vocera Communications has a 1 year low of $31.31 and a 1 year high of $55.60.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $63.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.54 million. Vocera Communications had a positive return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 2.62%. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vocera Communications will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Mary Bridget Duffy sold 730 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.49, for a total value of $32,477.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,379 shares in the company, valued at $2,953,201.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 9,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.92, for a total value of $438,851.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,676 shares of company stock valued at $2,376,345. Company insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VCRA. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Vocera Communications by 293,055.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,031,907 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,121,000 after buying an additional 1,031,555 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Vocera Communications by 228.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 747,822 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,801,000 after buying an additional 520,302 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Vocera Communications by 1,557,172.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 513,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,255,000 after buying an additional 513,867 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC raised its stake in Vocera Communications by 966.5% in the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 511,936 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,401,000 after buying an additional 463,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in Vocera Communications in the second quarter valued at $8,534,000.

Vocera Communications, Inc engages in the provision of secure, integrated, intelligent communication and workflow solutions. It offers smartphone and wearable devices, clinical communication software, system interoperability and alarm management, and patient and family engagement products. The firm serves the healthcare, hospitality, retail, veterinary care, education, and energy industries.

