Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) Given a SEK 180 Price Target at UBS Group

Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) has been assigned a SEK 180 price target by equities researchers at UBS Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on VOLV.B. Jefferies Financial Group set a SEK 235 price target on Volvo in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a SEK 230 price target on Volvo in a report on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a SEK 270 target price on Volvo in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a SEK 222 price target on shares of Volvo in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a SEK 235 price objective on shares of Volvo in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Volvo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of SEK 233.

Volvo has a 52-week low of SEK 123.40 and a 52-week high of SEK 171.30.

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

