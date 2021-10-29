VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings (OTCMKTS:VIHAU) Shares Sold by SG3 Management LLC

SG3 Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings (OTCMKTS:VIHAU) by 47.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the period. SG3 Management LLC’s holdings in VPC Impact Acquisition were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

OTCMKTS:VIHAU remained flat at $$10.51 during trading hours on Friday. 24 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,583. VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings has a one year low of $9.86 and a one year high of $24.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.34.

About VPC Impact Acquisition

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

