vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “vTv Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which is engaged in the discovery and development of orally administered small molecule drug candidates to fill unmet medical needs. Its drug candidate for the treatment of Alzheimers disease includes azeliragon TTP488, which is in Phase III clinical trials; type II diabetes drug candidates include Glucokinase Activator TTP399 and GLP-1r Agonist TTP273 which completed Phase I clinical trials; products for the prevention of muscle weakness and treatment of inflammatory disorders include HPP593, HPP737 and HPP971 which is in Phase1 clinical trials. The Company’s drug discovery platform consists of TTP Translational Technology. vTv Therapeutics Inc. is headquartered in High Point, North Carolina. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of vTv Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 24th.

vTv Therapeutics stock opened at $1.41 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.14. vTv Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.37 and a fifty-two week high of $4.75. The company has a market capitalization of $117.44 million, a PE ratio of -14.10 and a beta of -1.86.

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that vTv Therapeutics will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VTVT. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in vTv Therapeutics by 178.2% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,905 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 6,344 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in vTv Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of vTv Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of vTv Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 39.2% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,365 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 5,730 shares during the period. 5.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

vTv Therapeutics Company Profile

vTv Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of orally administered small molecule drug candidates to fill significant unmet medical needs. Its products target the treatment of central nervous system disorders, diabetes and metabolic disorders, inflammation, and cancer.

