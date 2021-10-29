Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) Shares Down 6.1%

Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI)’s stock price was down 6.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.22 and last traded at $10.40. Approximately 87,063 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 4,410,967 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.08.

The stock has a market capitalization of $668.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.69 and a beta of 2.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.11.

Get Vuzix alerts:

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). Vuzix had a negative net margin of 171.69% and a negative return on equity of 24.51%. The company had revenue of $2.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Vuzix’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vuzix by 38.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 4,661 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vuzix in the third quarter valued at about $115,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vuzix by 0.9% in the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 327,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after acquiring an additional 2,837 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vuzix in the third quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vuzix by 30.3% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 4,135 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.57% of the company’s stock.

About Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI)

Vuzix Corp. is a supplier of Smart-Glasses and Augmented Reality technologies and products for the consumer and enterprise markets. Its products include personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality.

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Vuzix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vuzix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.