Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) Given a €19.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) has been assigned a €19.00 ($22.35) price target by equities research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential downside of 32.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on WAC. Jefferies Financial Group set a €31.00 ($36.47) price objective on Wacker Neuson in a research note on Thursday. Warburg Research set a €31.00 ($36.47) price target on Wacker Neuson in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €27.60 ($32.47).

Get Wacker Neuson alerts:

ETR WAC opened at €28.20 ($33.18) on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €25.37. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion and a PE ratio of 32.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.98, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Wacker Neuson has a 1-year low of €14.32 ($16.85) and a 1-year high of €27.76 ($32.66).

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, and Weidemann brand names in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; trowels and screeds for concrete finishing; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; demolition products and saws; lighting; generators; pumps; and heaters.

Featured Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Neuson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Neuson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.