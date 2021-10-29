Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Cowen

Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on WRBY. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a hold rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a research report on Monday. They set an equal weight rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $62.88.
Shares of NYSE WRBY opened at $54.99 on Monday. Warby Parker has a 12-month low of $46.50 and a 12-month high of $59.78.
About Warby Parker
Warby Parker Inc is a direct-to-consumer eyewear brand. Warby Parker Inc is based in NEW YORK.
Recommended Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Warby Parker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warby Parker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.