Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Cowen

Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on WRBY. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a hold rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a research report on Monday. They set an equal weight rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $62.88.

Shares of NYSE WRBY opened at $54.99 on Monday. Warby Parker has a 12-month low of $46.50 and a 12-month high of $59.78.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Warby Parker stock. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new position in Warby Parker Inc (NYSE:WRBY) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 57,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,036,000.

About Warby Parker

Warby Parker Inc is a direct-to-consumer eyewear brand. Warby Parker Inc is based in NEW YORK.

