Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) Given New $48.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Citigroup from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential downside of 3.09% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on WMG. Truist Securities upped their price target on Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Warner Music Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Warner Music Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 16th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Warner Music Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.67.

Warner Music Group stock opened at $49.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.25 and a beta of 1.27. Warner Music Group has a 52-week low of $25.61 and a 52-week high of $50.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.44, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.71.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Warner Music Group had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 1,558.97%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.94) earnings per share. Warner Music Group’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Warner Music Group will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Max Lousada sold 510,165 shares of Warner Music Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total value of $20,942,273.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 2,330,259 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total transaction of $101,902,226.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,974,331 shares of company stock worth $241,149,489. Insiders own 80.51% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Warner Music Group in the second quarter worth $70,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Warner Music Group in the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Warner Music Group by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group during the second quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 6.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.84% of the company’s stock.

About Warner Music Group

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

