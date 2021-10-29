Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) Sets New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $48.00. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Warner Music Group traded as high as $49.62 and last traded at $49.46, with a volume of 7630 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.44.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on WMG. Truist increased their target price on Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Warner Music Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 16th. Barclays upgraded Warner Music Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Warner Music Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $37.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.67.

In other Warner Music Group news, CEO Max Lousada sold 510,165 shares of Warner Music Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total transaction of $20,942,273.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 2,330,259 shares of Warner Music Group stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total value of $101,902,226.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,974,331 shares of company stock worth $241,149,489. Company insiders own 80.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 818,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,091,000 after acquiring an additional 64,725 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 118.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 358,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,304,000 after acquiring an additional 194,056 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 275,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,465,000 after acquiring an additional 3,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Warner Music Group in the 1st quarter worth $86,000. Institutional investors own 16.84% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.44, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $25.48 billion, a PE ratio of 95.25 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.71.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 1,558.97% and a net margin of 5.44%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.94) earnings per share. Warner Music Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Warner Music Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Warner Music Group’s payout ratio is currently -92.31%.

Warner Music Group Company Profile

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

