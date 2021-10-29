Warp Finance (WARP) Price Hits $351.82 on Major Exchanges

Warp Finance (CURRENCY:WARP) traded down 6.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. Over the last seven days, Warp Finance has traded up 8.7% against the US dollar. Warp Finance has a total market cap of $1.64 million and $949,756.00 worth of Warp Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Warp Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $351.82 or 0.00564793 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Warp Finance Coin Profile

Warp Finance is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Warp Finance’s total supply is 150,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,674 coins. Warp Finance’s official Twitter account is @warpfinance . The Reddit community for Warp Finance is https://reddit.com/r/warpfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “WarpCoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that aims to create a network of systems and services exclusively for WARP users. “

Warp Finance Coin Trading

