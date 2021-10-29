Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Pareto Securities upgraded Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a research note on Monday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wärtsilä Oyj Abp presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WRTBY opened at $2.64 on Wednesday. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp has a fifty-two week low of $1.87 and a fifty-two week high of $3.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.81 and a beta of 0.87.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp engages in the power business. It operates through the following segments: Wärtsilä Marine Power, Wärtsilä Marine Systems, Wärtsilä Voyage, Wärtsilä Energy, and Wärtsilä Portfolio Business. The Wärtsilä Marine Power segment focuses on comprehensive range of engine and propulsion solutions.

