Wedbush Comments on Sleep Number Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) – Analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Sleep Number in a report released on Thursday, October 28th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.74 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.77. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Sleep Number’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.82 EPS.

SNBR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 16th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (down from $165.00) on shares of Sleep Number in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Sleep Number from a “c+” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sleep Number currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.80.

NASDAQ:SNBR opened at $91.39 on Friday. Sleep Number has a 52-week low of $60.08 and a 52-week high of $151.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.83 and its 200 day moving average is $104.84.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $640.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.90 million. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 75.84% and a net margin of 9.37%. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its position in Sleep Number by 14.9% during the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 10,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 28,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 5,186 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 112,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,478,000 after purchasing an additional 29,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

Sleep Number Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

