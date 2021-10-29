Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Neuronetics (STIM)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Neuronetics (NASDAQ: STIM):

10/14/2021 – Neuronetics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $18.00.

10/13/2021 – Neuronetics was downgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

10/13/2021 – Neuronetics was downgraded by analysts at William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

10/13/2021 – Neuronetics had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $21.00 to $15.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/7/2021 – Neuronetics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Neuronetics, Inc. is a commercial-stage medical device company. It focused on designing, developing, and marketing products for patients who suffer from psychiatric disorders. NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System(R), is the transcranial magnetic stimulation treatment for depressive disorder. Neuronetics, Inc. is based in Malvern, United States. “

Shares of NASDAQ:STIM opened at $5.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 11.18 and a current ratio of 11.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.64 million, a PE ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 2.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.90 and a 200 day moving average of $11.19. Neuronetics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.62 and a 52-week high of $22.43.

Get Neuronetics Inc alerts:

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $14.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.70 million. Neuronetics had a negative return on equity of 35.67% and a negative net margin of 41.24%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Neuronetics, Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Neuronetics news, Director Robert Cascella purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.72 per share, with a total value of $100,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Neuronetics by 11.4% during the second quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 11,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Neuronetics by 9.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 22,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Neuronetics by 17.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Neuronetics during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Neuronetics during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 87.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neuronetics, Inc commercial stage medical technology company, which engages in the designing, developing and marketing products for the patients suffering from psychiatric disorders. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm offers NeuroStar TMS, a therapy system for the treatment of major depressive disorders in adult patients.

Featured Article: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Neuronetics Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuronetics Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.