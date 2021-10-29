Wells Fargo & Company Increases Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Price Target to $150.00

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.19% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on FND. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays increased their target price on Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Floor & Decor from $133.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Floor & Decor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.53.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Floor & Decor stock opened at $134.91 on Friday. Floor & Decor has a 12 month low of $69.39 and a 12 month high of $138.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.34. The company has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.53, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.87.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 9.33%. The business had revenue of $860.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $850.09 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Floor & Decor will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Trevor Lang sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.35, for a total transaction of $1,638,225.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 47,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $6,155,493.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 247,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,865,451. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 299,916 shares of company stock worth $37,267,526 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FND. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Floor & Decor by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the 1st quarter worth $2,060,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 125.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 6,014 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the 1st quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the 1st quarter worth $150,000. 95.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.