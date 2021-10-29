Wells Fargo & Company Increases JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Price Target to $210.00

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank set a $125.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $198.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $168.56.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $170.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $509.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $95.24 and a one year high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $29.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.05%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.8% during the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 20,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.1% during the second quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,419,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.0% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 190,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,597,000 after buying an additional 12,480 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 24.4% in the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,045,000 after buying an additional 11,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter worth about $3,785,000. Institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

