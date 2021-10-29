West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.46 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) to report earnings of $3.46 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for West Fraser Timber’s earnings. West Fraser Timber posted earnings of $3.78 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that West Fraser Timber will report full year earnings of $26.89 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $11.97 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for West Fraser Timber.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.15 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WFG. Raymond James lifted their price objective on West Fraser Timber from C$170.00 to C$175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. TD Securities cut shares of West Fraser Timber from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$110.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of West Fraser Timber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$142.00 to C$141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of West Fraser Timber in a report on Friday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.86.

Shares of NYSE:WFG traded down $2.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $80.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,413. West Fraser Timber has a fifty-two week low of $45.99 and a fifty-two week high of $92.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.198 per share. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 22nd. West Fraser Timber’s payout ratio is currently 8.62%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 0.8% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 19,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 2.9% in the second quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 16.2% in the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 8.7% in the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 3,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in West Fraser Timber by 0.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 112,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,094,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. 55.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. is a diversified wood products company, which engages in producing lumber, engineered wood products (oriented strand board, laminated veneer lumber, medium density fiberboard, plywood, and particleboard), pulp, newsprint, wood chips, other residuals and renewable energy. Its products are used in home construction, repair and remodeling, industrial applications, papers, tissue, and box materials.

