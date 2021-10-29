Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI) Short Interest Update

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,100 shares, an increase of 422.0% from the September 30th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EHI. Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new stake in Western Asset Global High Income Fund in the second quarter valued at about $106,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 20.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 70,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 11,805 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new position in Western Asset Global High Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $1,828,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 6.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 21.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 365,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,909,000 after buying an additional 64,263 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EHI stock remained flat at $$10.19 on Friday. 47,425 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,010. Western Asset Global High Income Fund has a 1-year low of $9.62 and a 1-year high of $10.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.38.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.067 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th.

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

